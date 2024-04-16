Scotland Urgently Needs a Robust Green Industrial Strategy

Scotland desperately needs a “robust green industrial strategy” after a report revealed there are just two green jobs for every £1million of turnover for renewables firms.

And despite much-vaunted promises by SNP ministers to create a green jobs boom, they previously failed by a huge margin to hit a target of 130,000 low-carbon posts by 2020. SNP-Green ministers vowed to develop a new green industrial strategy in its 2023 Programme for Government - however, this is yet to be published.

“Ministers need to heed the recommendations of this vital report and develop a robust green industrial strategy, which is spearheaded by the public sector in coordination with businesses and trade unions.”

