Scotland's Transformation Through Devolved Power

I have watched events in Scotland over recent days with my head in my hands. Twenty five years ago this week hundreds of candidates were kicking off their campaigns to join the new Scottish Parliament in elections on May 6, 1999. Devolved power gave those of us who were elected a chance to tackle Scotland ’s long standing problems. Through leadership and legislation the new ministers and MSPs could transform land ownership , create new rights and build a Scotland fit for the 21st century.

And we did. New laws in 2000 abolished feudal tenure and protected adults with incapacity, by 2004 we had created rights for vulnerable children and those with special educational needs, secured countryside access, and supported victims of crime. Other legislation banned smoking in public places and delivered health, education, justice and environmental reform

