Scotland's top civil servant kept in the dark about council tax freeze announcement

Scotland’s top civil servant was kept in the dark about Humza Yousaf’s shock announcement on freezing the council tax.

Labour MSP Mark Griffin said: “This chaotic SNP government is making it up as they go along, with no plan for how they will deliver their promises.” He then made a ninety degree u-turn at this month’s SNP conference by announcing everyone’s council tax would be frozen.

Marks, who is in charge of the devolved civil service, was told of a “possible" plan on the day before Yousaf’s conference speech. Join the Daily Record WhatsApp community! Get the latest news sent straight to your messages by joining our WhatsApp community today.No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the Daily Record team.If you're on a desktop, simply scan the QR code above with your phone and click 'Join Community'. headtopics.com

Council leaders were also furious about the way the potential freeze as they were not told until the day Yousaf delivered his speech. “It is vital that this hobbled together policy doesn’t end up being yet another raid on over-stretched Council budgets.”

Scottish politics Despite Yousaf’s promise, a freeze is dependent on the Government stumping up the money to fully fund the initiative.

