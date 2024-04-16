Scotland's Nathan Patterson suffers injury blow ahead of Euro 2024

Scotland have been handed a major Euro 2024 injury sweat after Nathan Patterson was forced off for Everton against Chelsea .Patterson - who has regularly featured for Scotland under Steve Clarke - had come on as a substitute at half time but would need to be replaced before full time.
The cruel injury blow is a serious worry for the player and the Scotland national team ahead of the Euros this summer. Dyche told club media after the match: “It was a perfect storm tonight. Every mistake seemed to get punished, every goal seemed to go in. I think they had 14 efforts on goal, we know how many we have had, they scored six - and we got three injuries.
Scotland manager makes Nathan Patterson admission and shrugs off boos
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted that Nathan Patterson's form has maybe dipped because he has not featured regularly for Everton.
Nathan Patterson injury blow after 'serious' hamstring knock
Scotland dealt a major Euro 2024 injury sweat after Nathan Patterson was forced off for Everton against Chelsea.
