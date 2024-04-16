Scotland's Nathan Patterson suffers injury blow ahead of Euro 2024

Scotland have been handed a major Euro 2024 injury sweat after Nathan Patterson was forced off for Everton against Chelsea .Patterson - who has regularly featured for Scotland under Steve Clarke - had come on as a substitute at half time but would need to be replaced before full time.

The cruel injury blow is a serious worry for the player and the Scotland national team ahead of the Euros this summer. Dyche told club media after the match: “It was a perfect storm tonight. Every mistake seemed to get punished, every goal seemed to go in. I think they had 14 efforts on goal, we know how many we have had, they scored six - and we got three injuries.

Scotland Nathan Patterson Injury Euro 2024 Everton Chelsea

