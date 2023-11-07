Scotland's Justice Secretary open to discussing ban on fireworks sales

Scotland's Justice Secretary is open to discussing a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public after widespread disorder and injuries to emergency workers. The worst disorder occurred in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh, involving about 50 youths. Angela Constance, the Justice Secretary, stated that she is open-minded about a ban on fireworks sales, although Scotland currently lacks the power to implement it.

Her comments were in response to calls for action from Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day and First Minister Humza Yousaf

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Scotland bonfire night disorder: Adults 'undoubtedly involved' in orchestrating violent clashes in Edinburgh, Glasgow and DundeeEmergency crews came under attack on Sunday in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee. In the Niddrie area of Edinburgh, petrol bombs and fireworks were thrown at riot police.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Justice Secretary declines to repeat Suella Braverman's claim that rough sleeping is 'lifestyle choice'The home secretary has sparked a backlash after she claimed that living on the streets was for many a 'lifestyle choice'. Asked if he would reiterate her claim, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk tells Sky News he would 'take a different approach'.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Scottish Justice Secretary ‘open to discussion’ on firework sale banNine emergency workers were injured on Sunday after they clashed with young people using fireworks and petrol bombs

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Scottish Government 'open' to fireworks ban after Bonfire Night chaosSCOTLAND’S Justice Secretary has said she is “open to discussion” on a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public following widespread…

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

LBC: Riot police respond to 'youths throwing fireworks and petrol bombs at officers' in Edinburgh suburbRiot police have responded to a mob of youths throwing fireworks and petrol bombs in an Edinburgh suburb on Guy Fawkes Night.

Source: LBC | Read more »

METROUK: Petrol bombs thrown at Edinburgh riot police on Bonfire NightBonfire night chaos erupted in Edinburgh.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »