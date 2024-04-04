Scotland's justice minister admits time-wasting complaints under hate crime laws

Scotland's justice minister has been forced to admit time-wasting complaints are being made to police under the country's controversial hate crime laws - including a false complaint made under her name. Siobhian Brown says 'misinformation and hysteria' have led to wrongful assumptions about the legislation - adding that one of the 4,000 complaints made to Police Scotland since it came into effect was submitted by someone pretending to be her.

Police sources have suggested that First Minister Humza Yousaf has been the subject of the most complaints - after a speech he made following the death of George Floyd in the US was taken out of context and shared online by far-right activist

Sister Wives star Christine Brown pays tribute to Kody Brown and sister wife Janelle Brown's...Christine, 51, uploaded a throwback video on Thursday of Garrison helping her and Kody's youngest daughter Truely, now 13, build a flower bed on their Utah property. Christine, who became Kody's third wife in 1994, had a close bond with Garrison.

SNP minister refuses to say whether JK Rowling comments were hate crime incidentSiobhian Brown said complaints made against the multi-millionaire author were an operational matter for Police Scotland.

Scots 'die younger' as health in Scotland 'getting worse' says Public Health ScotlandPublic Health Scotland callled for a preventative approach to be taken, saying the burden of disease from an ageing population is likely to grow.

Scotland's Health Declining Despite Past Progress, Says Public Health ScotlandThe head of Public Health Scotland warns that Scotland's health is worsening despite previous improvements. He emphasizes the need for a preventative approach due to the growing burden of disease from an ageing population. The CEO made these remarks in an article for the think tank Reform Scotland. Recent data shows a decline in life expectancy, and the PHS boss highlights the importance of addressing poverty, work, education, housing, climate change, and racism for better health outcomes.

