Scotland's Housing Crisis: A Comprehensive Overhaul Needed

With housebuilding plummeting, homelessness soaring, mortgage rates out of reach, and rents spiralling - Scotland is facing a housing emergency. This is not a political point, it is a statement of fact, agreed by those who know best. Shelter Scotland , the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, the STUC, the Chartered Institute of Housing alongside Edinburgh, Glasgow, Argyll and Bute and Fife Council.

As we stand in that housing emergency, it is now clear that the Housing Bill, published last month by the Scottish Government, falls woefully short of addressing the depth of the crisis gripping our nation. The truth is stark: we need a comprehensive overhaul of Scotland's broken housing system, not a piece of legislation which treats some of the symptoms and ignores the root cause. The single most important part of tackling this crisis is to increase the supply of homes across all tenures. More homes to buy or rent at affordable levels. However, the Bill offers no substantial measures to achieve this. Recent housing statistics paint a grim picture, with the supply of new homes plummeting. These sobering figures, coupled with looming cuts to the affordable housing budget, underscore the urgency of the situation. Without a significant boost in housing supply, we cannot hope to alleviate the pressures of the spiralling rental market that ensnare so many individuals and families. The timeline proposed on rent controls is distant and uncertain

