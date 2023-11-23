Scotland's Health Secretary to cooperate with investigation into £11,000 roaming charge on ministerial iPad

Scotland's under-fire health secretary Michael Matheson has said he will "fully co-operate" with a parliament investigation into an £11,000 roaming charge on his ministerial iPad. He blamed the charge, which was initially paid for by public funds, on his two sons watching football on the device. Mr Matheson has now referred himself to the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body (SPCB), who said the health secretary couldn't self-refer but would look into the matter.

He initially insisted that he had racked up the huge roaming charge by conducting parliamentary and constituency business. But, at First Minister Questions last week, he held back tears stating he'd initially made no reference to his families involvement to "protect them from being part of the political and media scrutiny associated." Michael Matheson told reporters that he will 'fully co-operate' with the investigation into the use of his parliamentary iPa





Michael Matheson: Scotland's health secretary to pay back £11,000 parliamentary iPad billMr Matheson took the iPad with him on a week-long visit to Morocco with his family around Christmas last year. Mr Matheson's roaming charges - for the iPad and not phone calls - totalled £10,935.74.

Calls for Full Disclosure on Scottish Health Secretary's iPad UsageScotland's health secretary, Michael Matheson, is facing scrutiny over his holiday iPad usage after being charged over £7,000 in fees in just one day. Opposition MSPs suspect that Matheson may have been streaming a football match on the device. First Minister Humza Yousaf has expressed support for Matheson, but there are calls for him to reveal the full truth. Matheson is set to make a personal statement to the Scottish parliament on the issue.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

