Scotland's Green Industrial Strategy: Who Benefits?

With our energy system and our economy changing before our eyes, the Scottish Government talks a good game on a “ just transition ” – but to many, it seems like little more than a slogan.

But over the same period, the number of Scottish jobs in these new industries actually fell – by about 4000. That’s worrying because we know we need to ensure jobs are in place for the industries of the future to ease the transition away from North Sea oil and gas.

Scotland Green Industrial Strategy Just Transition Wind Power Clean Energy Sector Multinational Companies Foreign-Owned Firms Scottish Jobs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scotland needs 'robust green industrial strategy' says Labour MSP Katy ClarkThe Scottish Labour politician said 'multinationals and even foreign governments are benefiting more from Scotland’s green economy' than workers.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scotland Urgently Needs a Robust Green Industrial StrategyA report reveals that Scotland has only two green jobs for every £1 million of turnover for renewables firms, leading to concerns about the benefits of the green economy going to multinationals and foreign governments instead of workers.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Top Scottish Tories called out after refusal to go on BBC Sunday ShowSCOTTISH Secretary Alister Jack and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross both refused to appear on the

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Scottish Self-Determination and the Influence of Anti-Scotland PropagandaA letter by Stan Grodynski highlights the positive aspects of attaining Scottish self-determination despite the disappointment of the 2014 indy referendum. The continuous barrage of anti-Scotland propaganda is discussed, along with its influence on certain individuals within the Scottish population.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Scottish companies attend inaugural Space Scotland Nordics SummitRepresentatives of companies from across Scotland’s space sector travelled to Denmark for the inaugural Space Scotland Nordics Summit.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Scottish schools help launch expansion of Scotland's rainforestsSCHOOLCHILDREN and volunteers have have helped launch a campaign calling for the expansion and creation of Scotland’s rainforests.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »