Scotland's ghost hotspots - where the most spooky sightings have been reported

With just days until Halloween, there has never been a better time to delve into Scotland's connection to the supernatural.

According to a new interactive map created by The Mirror, ghost sightings have been recorded all over Scotland — from Edinburgh to the Highlands to Orkney. As reported by The Mirror, supernatural expert Dr Paul Lee has been documenting more than 5,500 hauntings across the past 10 years, which are included in the map.

Dr Lee commented: "During my research, I’ve had a couple of experiences. On two occasions I saw a big black shape that blocked out the light, but that was quickly forgotten about and I put it down to a psychological trick. headtopics.com

Explore the map above to learn more about the spooky and unexplained occurrences that have been reported in your area. Meanwhile, read on for a roundup of some of the most unusual and bone-chilling supernatural activity around Scotland.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of an invisible weight sitting on a bed, a creepy reflection of a tall man with dark thinning hair, and a ghostly vision of a dog. According to the Skaill House website, some of this has been attributed to 'Ubby', "who many years ago, built the small island in the middle of Skaill Loch by rowing out and dropping stones which can still be seen there. He is reputed to have died out there and to now haunt the wing of the house where he once lived. headtopics.com

Books and picture frames moving of their own accord, glasses suddenly smashing, and various other poltergeist-like activity have all been reported here as well. There have even been reports of footsteps and children's voices being heard, while the pub's website states that in the rear section of the pub many visitors have "claimed to feel a presence".

Daily_Record »

