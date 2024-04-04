Scotland's First Minister Concerned About Vexatious Complaints Under New Hate Crime Law

Scotland ’s First Minister has said he is “very, very concerned” by the number of “vexatious” complaints lodged under the country’s new hate crime law in its early days – but he is not surprised. The Hate Crime and Public Order ( Scotland ) Act came into effect on Monday, prompting thousands of complaints in its first few days, including some against Humza Yousaf himself, according to reports.
Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said he is concerned about the high numbers but added any new law is likely to see numerous early “vexatious” complaints. He told the PA news agency: “It’s not a huge surprise that when legislation is first introduced there can sometimes be a flurry of vexatious complaints. “We’ve obviously seen that and I would say to people don’t make vexatious complaints – you should desist – because what you’re doing is wasting precious police resources and tim
Scotland First Minister Hate Crime Law Vexatious Complaints Concerns Legislation Police Resources
