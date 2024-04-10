Scotland's Environment Agency Works with Landfill Operator to Tackle Odour Issue

Scotland ’s environment agency is working with the operators of an Alexandria landfill site in a bid to prevent a vile stench continuing to plague nearby residents. Auchencarroch, which is operated by Barr Environmental , has now closed to new landfill - but odour from the site has left residents disgusted in the area since December of last year. One fed-up resident told the Lennox: “The toxic stench that residents have had to endure these last four months is a health hazard .

“Between Barr Environmental Ltd and SEPA they have been unable to fix the problem. “This is utterly unacceptable. “The legacy is now polluting the very air we breathe.” And last week SEPA confirmed to the Lennox that they were working with Barr to ensure that works were being carried out on the site to minimise the impact of the stench on local residents. A spokeswoman SEPA said: “SEPA officers recently attended Auchencarroch landfill in Alexandria, to investigate odour complaints from the public and assess progress with the operator’s plans to complete the site. “During the visit, off-site odour was detected. “We are ensuring that the landfill operator is taking all possible interim steps to minimise odour escape and that regular assessments are being carried out to identify and rectify any specific odour sources. “The permanent capping work that was scheduled to start in early March was briefly delayed due to wet weathe

