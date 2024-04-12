Scotland's Emergency Rent Freeze Comes to an End

Home renters in Scotland should know that the country's emergency rent freeze brought in during the pandemic has come to an end. Under emergency legislation brought in in 2022, the government stipulated that no landlord could raise rent prices of their private properties by more than either three or six per cent in one year.

The Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Act 2022 aimed to alleviate financial pressures for tenants at a time when the country's cost of living crisis was at its worst. However, as of April these safeguards are no longer being enforced, meaning landlords can once again raise rental prices by what they see fit. In addition, a ban which allowed certain housing evictions to be delayed has also come to an end. However, this does not mean that tenants cannot challenge rent raises they believe to be unfair. While the rent cap has been lifted, there are also certain criteria that landlords must work within. Here is what you should know as Scotland's as three per cent rent freeze comes to an end, including how to challenge an unfair increase, according to housing charity Shelter

