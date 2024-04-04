Scotland's Curlers Make Strong Start in World Men's Curling Championship

Scotland's curlers have made a good start in their effort to win back-to-back world titles. They have won several matches in the World Men's Curling Championship in Switzerland, including victories over Korea, the United States, Italy, and New Zealand.

Despite a loss to Canada and a close defeat to Germany, they have a record of six wins and two losses, placing them second in the table.

