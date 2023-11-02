Scotland's Capital declares homeless emergency amid rough sleeping crisis

Councillors are set to declare an official housing emergency today – piling pressure on Humza Yousaf to declare the same for all of Scotland.

Edinburgh City Council will vote on a motion to set up a Housing Emergency Action Plan and will seek urgent extra funding from the Scottish Government. Raised by Labour councillor Jane Meagher, it adopts the demands of the Shelter Scotland housing charity.

It follows revelations in the Record about street sleeping and children in temporary homes, which is blighting more than 10,000 young lives. The motion details how 5000 in Edinburgh are in temporary accommodation – the highest number in Scotland. It also pinpoints the shortage of homes, with 200 bids being made for every advertised rental property. headtopics.com

Meagher said: “My hope is that Humza Yousaf can see that this issue has all agencies stretched to the limit and is only getting worse. Top news stories today “If our council declares an emergency and the First Minister puts the right priority on the issue, he can turn around the lives of so many people.”

Meagher's motion calls for links with external charities like Shape, Shelter and the Cyrenians to establish a Housing Emergency Action Plan.

