Scotland's Biggest Shipbuilder Faces Worker Shortage Despite Full Order Book

Scotland's biggest shipbuilder, BAE Systems, is struggling to recruit workers despite having a full order book that will sustain it over the next decade. The company is currently working on producing eight Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy but has dozens of unfilled vacancies due to a nationwide shortage of skills. BAE Systems is investing heavily in its apprentice programme to address the shortage, particularly in experienced steelworkers.

The impact of Covid-19 is still felt in the yard, but the company is determined to rebuild its workforce both in terms of skills and numbers

