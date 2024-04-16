Scotland's Bath duo Russell and Redpath face season-ending injuries

Scotland 's Bath duo Finn Russell and Cameron Redpath may not play again this season after sustaining what the club describe as "significant" injuries.

Scotland co-captain Russell, 31, has a groin problem while centre Redpath, 24, has damaged ankle ligaments.Bath are second in the Premiership with four regular-season games left as they target the play-offs, and ultimately the final in early June.Russell, capped 80 times, is unlikely to be considered for such a tour, with head coach Gregor Townsend saying he would use a "wider group of players" when the dates were announced last month.

Redpath has made four starts in 14 appearances for Scotland, only featuring sporadically during this year's Six Nations, so is more likely to feature in Townsend's thoughts for the summer.BBC Scotland sits down with former Netflix vice president Erik Barmack to talk through his investment bid with Scottish Premiership club Motherwell.

