Scotland's 2023 Christmas markets and full list of when they open

Christmastime in Scotland is a very special thing, as anyone who is from or lives in the country will know. Easily one of the best parts of the winter season are the Christmas markets that are held across Scotland.

While towns and villages all over Scotland will be hosting local events, there are a few destinations that go one step further. From Edinburgh to Oban, the Daily Record has rounded up some of the best places to head this November and December if it is a spectacular Christmas market you are after.View gallery As well as when they open, we have also included other key details as well as a summary of what you can expect to see at these winter wonderlands.

Elsewhere, West Princes Street Gardens will have even more rides, attractions, and stalls, while the Ross Bandstand will be putting on a programme of family-friendly live events. Meanwhile, George Street West and Castle Street will be home to the city's Ice Rink, which will reportedly be even bigger than last years, and St Andrew Square will host a Winter Garden where children can meet Santa Claus himself. headtopics.com

St Enoch Square, meanwhile, will be hosting a special Festive Bar, where you can sip a variety of festive beverages in a cosy and welcoming atmosphere. According to organisers, there will also also be plenty of extra surprises and activities for the whole family.Aberdeen Christmas Village Aberdeen's popular Christmas Village will return this year from November 16 to December 31 in the city centre.

View gallery Dundee's WinterFest Between November 25, 2023, and January 1, 2024, Slessor Gardens will be hosting Dundee's WinterFest — a magical Christmas experience designed for the whole family.

