Scotland manager focused on positive start to European Championship qualification

Manager Pedro Martinez Losa is keen to ensure that the first step towards European Championship qualification is a positive one. The journey to Switzerland next year for Euro 25 begins with an away trip to Serbia this Friday night before Hampden plays host to Slovakia on Tuesday evening.
Having ensured a Nations League campaign that ended winless and with a humiliating 6-0 defeat at Hampden against England, Scotland can only make it to the finals via the play-offs after being relegated to League B. "Serbia have improved a lot and will be very competitive," said the Spaniard. "They also have very talented individual players in the final third. But our aim is to be at the European Championships so we have negotiate every game. Cup that is important we start well because then we get positive results and positive feelings from the beginning," he sai
