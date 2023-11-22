Scotland legend calls for dementia among footballers to be classified as work-related injury

Scotland legend Alex McLeish has renewed his call for dementia among footballers to be classified as a work-related injury. The Aberdeen and Rangers icon joined the demand for change this year when Labour MSP Michael Marra launched a campaign to help retired pros. A study by Glasgow University expert Willie Stewart found ex-footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative brain disease due to heading the ball.

Those who played in defence are five times more likely to have dementia than the rest of the population. Lisbon Lion Billy McNeill and Scotland great Gordon McQueen are among ex-players who passed away after a dementia diagnosis. Now campaigners want dementia among former footballers to be classified as a work-related injury in Scotland, allowing those affected to receive more support. McLeish, 64, won countless honours at Aberdeen and 77 caps for his country. In an interview with the Record, the Gothenburg Great said he had major concerns after the number of former players with dementia had “rocketed”. He said: “It isn’t rando





