Scotland issued rare weather warning as more snow and ice expected

Parts of Scotland have been issued a rare weather warning as more snow and ice blankets the country. Amidst a swathe of yellow grade alerts in place for much of the country until Thursday, the Met Office has issued a higher grade amber alert for the far north, where frequent "heavy" snow showers are expected. It comes as the UK saw near record low temperatures on Tuesday, with the mercury dropping to as low as -13C in Glen Ogle in Central Scotland.

The latest warning is in place for Wednesday, January 17, from 3pm until 6pm on Thursday, January 18 and affected areas include the Highlands and Orkney & Shetland, where between 5-20cm of snow is expected to fall. Scots in affected areas could see traffic delays due to cut off roads, road and rail cancellations as well as possible power cuts. While snowy conditions are expected to clear by the weekend, the Met Office has issued a new yellow warning for wind to hit on Sunday, January 2





