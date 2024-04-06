Scotland Faces Threat of Power Cuts and Travel Disruption as Storm Kathleen Persists

Scotland will continue to face the threat of power cuts and travel disruption as high winds and heavy rain from Storm Kathleen persist into Sunday. The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has 18 regional flood alerts and 43 flood warnings in place in Scotland . They have been in force since Saturday. The Met Office has also issued a new yellow wind warning to come in force at 9am on Sunday, affecting parts of the east and northern Highlands, the Isle of Skye and the Hebrides.

It will remain in force until 3pm.A previous warning stretched from the Scottish Borders to just south of Stirling. It spanned the west coast, throughout much of central Scotland, and ended just short of the east coast. Vincent Fitzsimons, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: “Across the weekend, Scotland is braced for impacts from Storm Kathleen including very high winds and coastal flooding in western area

