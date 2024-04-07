Scotland Faces Adverse Weather with Extended Wind Warning and Flood Alerts

Scotland is facing another day of adverse weather as the Met Office extended a wind warning and flood alerts remain in force. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency ( Sepa ) has 18 regional flood alerts in place, and 37 local flood warnings . The warning is in place in parts of the north and west Highlands , the Isle of Skye, and much of the Hebrides . Gusts of up to around 60mph are anticipated.

Sepa warned that significant flooding in coastal areas is possible, particularly in the Western Isles and Orkney due to the threat of high tides and waves. It says there is still a danger to life and the risk of property flooding, road floods and disruption to infrastructure remains in place. North Hanover Street has been closed between Cathedral Street and George Square due to wind blowing debris from a building. Contractors are on their way to carry out repair work. Janine Hensman, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: “Across Sunday, we’ll continue to see high tides, storm surge and large waves across coastal areas. This combination is particularly dangerous – especially around high tides. There is real danger to life from wave overtopping, particularly around causeways, coastal roads and paths

