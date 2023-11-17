Scotland draws 2-2 with Georgia in Euro 2024 qualifiers

It was almost a sorry night for Scotland in Tbilisi as they crawled to a 2-2 draw with Georgia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers - though it won't matter much having already qualified for the summer tournament.

The Tartan Army travelled to far eastern Europe in a bid to see yet another win on the road in the group having already claimed victory against Norway and Cyprus so far in the current campaign, with other trips to France and Spain meaning it's been an eventful few months for Steve Clarke and his men for those on away trips. It wasn't a great start as Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring after some weak defending down the left-hand side opened up space for a cross, with the superstar winger sneaking in ahead of Ryan Porteous and turning home to set the home fans alight. They continued knocking on the door, and Scotland were fortunate not to be losing by more before the break, though they were still in i

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_LİVE: Scotland salvage late draw against Georgia in Euro 2024 qualifier Scotland managed to secure a point in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia thanks to a late goal by Lawrence Shankland. Despite already qualifying for the tournament, Scotland 's coach Steve Clarke wanted his team to perform well. After falling behind early in the match, Scotland equalized through Scott McTominay, but Georgia regained the lead with another goal by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

BBCNEWS: Shankland's late equaliser saves Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifierLawrence Shankland's equaliser was his first Scotland goal in four years and 34 days, since netting against San Marino in October 2019. Scotland kept their hopes of topping their Euro 2024 qualifying group alive with a late draw in Georgia .

Source: BBCNews | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Scotland salvage draw against Georgia to end winless streakSuper sub Lawrence Shankland rescued a point for lacklustre Scotland as they shook off their Georgia hoodoo to end a winless streak for Steve Clarke's side.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Glastonbury Festival 2024 Tickets on SaleTickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 will go on sale today, November 16, and Sunday, November 19. Earlier this month, registration was reopened due to a scheduled review of the details of the Glastonbury Festival registration database. Tickets for the festival will now be available for purchase today (November 16) for tickets plus coach. General admission tickets will go on sale this Sunday, November 19.

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: The World Ahead 2024: Donald Trump's DominanceA shadow looms over the world as Donald Trump's dominance in the 2024 election becomes more evident. Polls show him ahead of President Joe Biden in swing states and trusted by voters on the economy. Democrats are losing support among black and Hispanic voters. The next 12 months will be crucial for both candidates.

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

METROUK: Age Gap Relationships Predicted to be a Major Dating Trend in 2024According to Bumble, age gap relationships are expected to be a popular dating trend in 2024. The annual report suggests that singles will prioritize personal growth and reject societal pressures for perfection. Emotional vulnerability, self-acceptance, and shared priorities will be valued more.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »