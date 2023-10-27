Scotland cricket player Abtaha Maqsood to donate match fee to Gaza

The 24-year-old Glaswegian praised First Minister Humza Yousaf's response to the Israel-Hamas war – adding she was"proud" to play for a country that had"publicly condemned this clear act of genocide".She continued:"Innocent men, women and children are being bombed every single day and being denied proper humanitarian aid.

"I understand there is a feeling of helplessness going around but we must at least try to be on the right side of history. "That is why I want to pledge my ODI match fees to help provide aid to the people of Gaza and I urge as many people as possible to join me in donating as much as we can towards this cause."We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country.

