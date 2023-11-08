Scotland considers jail terms of up to 20 years for climate criminals

Climate criminals could face up to twenty years in jail under new plans to tackle environmental damage. Labour MSP Monica Lennon is proposing a groundbreaking 'ecocide' law, which would impose stiff penalties on polluters. Scotland could become the first country in the UK to introduce such a law. Examples of ecocide include oil spills, radioactive contamination, unsustainable fishing practices, and plastic pollution in the seas.

Individuals and companies found guilty of harming the environment could face jail terms of ten to twenty years and massive fines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Climate criminals face twenty years behind bars under 'pioneering' ecocide law Environment al campaigners have hailed proposals by Labour MSP Monica Lennon

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Humza Yousaf attacked by 'nasty' Tory MSP over Gaza ceasefire callStephen Kerr claimed the First Minister should not be engaging in 'international diplomacy' after he called for an end to violence in the region.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Tory MSP called out for 'nasty' tweet about Humza YousafA TORY MSP has been called out for a “vulgar” tweet in response to Humza Yousaf’s call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Former MSP criticises own party's plan to downgrade neonatal intensive care unitAlex Neil has accused SNP party colleagues of 'betrayal' of the community and most vulnerable in society

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Concerns raised over relocation of statues in GlasgowPaul Sweeney, Glasgow Labour MSP, expresses concerns over the relocation of statues in Glasgow and its impact on the annual Remembrance Sunday parade.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Matthew Perry had controversial Monica and Chandler scene 'axed from Friends'Friends fans were reportedly supposed to see Chandler Bing cheat on Monica Geller, but Matthew Perry stepped in and changed the storyline, according to a former co-star

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »