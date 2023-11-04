Scotland considers introducing ancestry visas

An independent Scotland could introduce ancestry visas, allowing foreigners with Scottish grandparents to move to the country. Language ability would be rated on fluency in English but could also consider ability in Gaelic. Another visa called "Scottish connections" would allow people born and living abroad to move to Scotland if they have a Scottish parent or grandparent

. This visa would also be open to those who previously lived lawfully in Scotland for five years, graduates who studied in Scotland, and British nationals who are not British citizens. The last category would expand the visa scheme for Hong Kong residents to include citizens of UK overseas territories. The "Scottish connections" visa would last for five years and include a path to settlement and citizenship. A "work in Scotland" visa would retain an employer-sponsored scheme, making it easier for companies to recruit internationally. There are also plans to expand seasonal worker visas, removing the need to be tied to a single employer

