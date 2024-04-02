Scotland Considers Banning Caged Chickens in Egg Production

Scotland could become the first country in the UK to ban egg companies from keeping their chickens in cages. The Scottish Government has just announced a new consultation on banning the use of cages to house hens involved in egg production. And agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said if it was implemented Scotland would be “leading the way in improving the welfare of animals by being the first UK nation to ban the practice”.
The consultation comes after the use of battery cages for birds was banned in the UK at start of 2012. However, there are still more than 1.1 million chickens in Scotland kept in “enriched cages”, which provide birds with more room to nest, roost and scratch than the smaller battery cages. A survey in 2020 found that almost nine out of 10 people (88%) in the UK believe that using cages in farming is cruel, with more than three quarters (77%) supporting a complete ban on their us
Major dance and music festival considers Scotland for 2026 host
