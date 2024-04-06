Scotland Braces for Storm Kathleen with 70mph Winds

Scotland is braced for Storm Kathleen to strike today, bringing winds of 70mph as it moves across the UK. According to the Met Office , gale force winds could batter western coastal areas of the country. A ' danger to life ' weather warning is currently in place until 10pm this evening. The alert highlights a potential ' danger to life ' due to large waves and flying debris , and people are urged to take care when out and about and prepare for travel delays .

Despite this, areas in the east of Scotland could see temperatures in the mid-to-late teens thanks to the storm. A map issued by the Met Office has shown exactly where and when the strong winds are expected to hit. Manchester Evening News reports that Storm Kathleen will bring unseasonably strong winds after moving towards the UK and Ireland from the southwest. Glasgow, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Fife and the Borders are all expected to be hit by gust of win

