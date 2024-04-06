Scotland Braces for Snow After Storm Kathleen

Scotland is set to be covered in snow just days after being battered by Storm Kathleen . A ' danger to life ' weather warning is in place until 10pm tonight, Saturday April 6th, as the country braces for 70mph winds. The Met Office has warned the storm may pose a danger to life , especially for those who live in coastal areas which could be affected by large waves .

However just days after the arrival of Storm Kathleen - the 11th named storm of the season - snow is set to land in many areas across the UK with weather maps turning white. According to WXCharts, on Tuesday, April 9, much of the country will see snow stretching from Inverness to Ayr from as early as 3am. Other areas affected by the forecasted snow include Edinburgh, Glasgow and Fort William. A map shows the anticipated snowfall - indicated by the colour purple. This means around 6am cities and towns across the Central Belt including Glasgow could see around 2cm of snow per hou

