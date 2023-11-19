Scotland and Norway play out thrilling 3-3 draw

It wasn't a game that mattered much in terms of a result for Scotland on Sunday evening but they performed extremely well in a pulsating 3-3 draw with Norway at Hampden Park. With the national team already qualified for the tournament in Germany at the end of the campaign, this was earmarked as a clash that would perhaps have been a huge decider for automatic qualification at the start of the calendar. Results would mean that it was a damp squib, though a classic encouter followed.

It took just three minutes to break the deadlock, though it was Norway who did so with a deflected strike from Aron Donnum opening the scoring. Scotland were soon awarded a penalty thanks to a handball from a Callum McGregor strike, which John McGinn tucked home with glee. But some more slack defending saw the visitors restore the lead just seven minutes later when Jørgen Strand Larsen prodded home on the line





🏆 3. Glasgow_Live » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Norway boss Stale Solbakken handed vote of confidence ahead of trip to HampdenNorway have just three wins from seven Euro 2024 qualification matches and haven't reached a major tournament since Euro 2000

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Hibernian FC fan dies suddenly outside Hampden Park as club pays tributeThe club posted a tribute on social media shortly after their 1-0 defeat in the Viaplay Cup semi-final clash with Aberdeen FC on Saturday.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Football fan dies after collapsing at Hampden ParkFootball fan dies after collapsing outside Hampden.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Football fan dies after collapsing at Hampden ParkFootball fan dies after collapsing outside Hampden.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Man dies after collapsing outside Hampden Park following Viaplay Cup semi-finalA 67-year-old Hibernian fan was tragically pronounced dead after collapsing outside Hampden Park following the team's match against Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Man who died outside Hampden Park 'helped to save pal's life'Archie Edmond, 69, and Ian Berwick, 67, had been best friends for 37 years.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »