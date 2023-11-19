Scotland and Norway play out thrilling 3-3 draw

It wasn't a game that mattered much in terms of a result for Scotland on Sunday evening but they performed extremely well in a pulsating 3-3 draw with Norway at Hampden Park. With the national team already qualified for the tournament in Germany at the end of the campaign, this was earmarked as a clash that would perhaps have been a huge decider for automatic qualification at the start of the calendar. Results would mean that it was a damp squib, though a classic encouter followed.
It took just three minutes to break the deadlock, though it was Norway who did so with a deflected strike from Aron Donnum opening the scoring. Scotland were soon awarded a penalty thanks to a handball from a Callum McGregor strike, which John McGinn tucked home with glee. But some more slack defending saw the visitors restore the lead just seven minutes later when Jørgen Strand Larsen prodded home on the line
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »