Scientists Warn of Irreversible Changes if Global Temperature Rises Exceed 1.5 Degrees

The best scientific minds warn that exceeding a global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels will lead to irreversible changes. Recent events like flooding in the Rother Valley and a devastating hurricane in Acapulco are seen as early signs of what's to come. However, if we achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and invest in flood defences, fire-fighting, and food security, we may be able to mitigate the problems.





Scientists Predict Drastic Changes in Flood Frequency in North EastScientists warn that climate change will lead to more frequent and extreme floods, with the North East of the country expected to experience the most significant changes. Recent water scarcity warnings in Scotland during the summer have also increased the risk of wildfires.

'Time Is Up': Scientists Warn Earth Has Entered 'Uncharted Climate Territory'Chris D'Angelo is a reporter for HuffPost, based in Washington, D.C. He can be reached at chris.dangelohuffpost.com.

Scientists identify changes in dendritic cells during the immune response with promising implications for vaccine designA team of scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and Hospital de la Princesa-UAM in Madrid have discovered that dendritic cells, an important cell type in the immune response to viral and bacterial infections, are profoundly changed by their involvement in this process in ways that were previously unknown.

Scientists identify cause of mass African elephant death - but warn threat remainsThirty-five African elephants in Zimbabwe dropped dead under baffling circumstances between late August and November 2020.

'Near certainty' 2023 will be Earth's hottest year on record, scientists warnThe warning comes after a record-breaking October, in which global temperatures were 0.4C higher than the previous record for the month - set in 2019.

