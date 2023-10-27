Scientists re-analyzed an image showing a saucer-shaped object over Chile. It shows an orange 'blob' hanging in reddish clouds during the day in 2010. READ MORE: UFO hunters say they'veA giant UFO pictured over Chile in 2010 has been described as genuinely unidentified by alien hunters. The image appeared to show a glowing orange object hidden behind the clouds and was taken by a family picnicking in the Andes Mountains in 2010. The National Aviation Reporting Center on Anomalous Phenomena (NARCAP) investigated the sighting the same year, but scientists are reopening the case as part of a new documentary that attempts to prove or debunk strange phenomena. An expert in physics from the University at Albany said: 'This object is truly unidentified, so it is a genuine UF Read more:

DailyMailUK »

Who is Judi Dench's partner? Inside the acting icon's romance with David MillsDavid and Judi have been together since 2010 Read more ⮕

Scientists show how many steps to take each day to reduce the risk of premature deathAn international study led by the University of Granada has identified for the first time the optimal number of steps at which most people obtain the greatest benefits, and also shows that the pace at which you walk provides additional benefits Read more ⮕

The Scientists Breaking AI to Make It SaferExperts in climate science and disease tried to coax misinformation out of AI programs at an event at London's Royal Society. Read more ⮕

Brazil scientists developing new 'vaccine' for cocaine addictionScientists in Brazil, the world's second-biggest consumer of cocaine, have announced the development of an innovative new treatment for addiction to the drug and its powerful derivative crack: a vaccine. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf says influence of Jimmy Reid inspires campaign for independenceReid, a legendary trade union campaigner who fought to save shipbuilding on the Clyde, was a supporter of independence before his death in 2010. Read more ⮕

Scientists build on artificial intelligence to create next-generation gastric acid treatmentResearchers at Nagoya University in Japan have created and improved artificial intelligence (AI) designs to synthesize a candidate compound for a new gastric acid inhibitor with a better binding affinity than existing drugs. Their findings, published in Communications Biology, suggest a new way to work in tandem with AI to develop pharmaceuticals. Read more ⮕