Scientists Discover Potential Treatment Approaches for Polycystic Kidney Disease

Scientists have discovered potential treatment approaches for polycystic kidney disease . The research, conducted by a team of scientists, found that a combination of two drugs could slow down the progression of the disease in mice.
The drugs, called rapamycin and metformin, were found to reduce the size of kidney cysts and improve kidney function. The findings are promising and could lead to new treatment options for patients with polycystic kidney disease.
