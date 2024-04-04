Scientists Discover Potential Treatment Approaches for Polycystic Kidney Disease

Scientists have discovered potential treatment approaches for polycystic kidney disease . The research, conducted by a team of scientists, found that a combination of two drugs could slow down the progression of the disease in mice.

The drugs, called rapamycin and metformin, were found to reduce the size of kidney cysts and improve kidney function. The findings are promising and could lead to new treatment options for patients with polycystic kidney disease.

Scientists Potential Treatment Polycystic Kidney Disease Research Drugs Rapamycin Metformin Kidney Cysts Kidney Function Treatment Options

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Breast cancer breakthrough as scientists discover potential way that could kill 'hibernating' tumour...Researchers from The Institute of Cancer Research in London found the hormone treatment used to prevent breast cancer from returning causes cells to 'hibernate' instead of dying off.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Breast cancer breakthrough as scientists discover potential way they could kill 'hibernating' tumour...Researchers from The Institute of Cancer Research in London found the hormone treatment used to prevent breast cancer from returning causes cells to 'hibernate' instead of dying off.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Scientists discover why women are more likely to be addicted to smokingThe results could mean new treatments.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Scientists discover how breast cancer cells become dormant and evade treatmentResearchers believe there may be a way to target ‘sleeping’ breast cancer cells and prevent relapse.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Scientists discover how breast cancer cells become dormant and evade treatmentResearchers believe there may be a way to target ‘sleeping’ breast cancer cells and prevent relapse.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Scientists discover 'powerhouse' gene, opening doors to new treatments for kidney diseaseScientists from Duke-NUS Medical School have identified a gene that plays a crucial role in regulating energy supply to cells that drive kidney failure. This discovery concerning the gene named WWP2 offers a new target for therapies aimed at mitigating kidney scarring and damage.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »