Scientists Discover Key to Bacteria's Resting State

Scripps Research Institute scientists have discovered how long chains of molecules called polyphosphates (polyP) are needed for bacteria to slow down movements within cells and let them enter a resting state .

This finding could lead to new ways of treating chronic infections in which typical antibiotics aren't effective.

Bacteria Resting State Chronic Infections Antibiotics Polyphosphates

