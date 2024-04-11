Scientists Discover Groups of Spinal Cord Neurons Enabling Brain-Independent Motor Learning

Scientists have discovered groups of spinal cord neurons that enable motor learning without the involvement of the brain. This finding challenges the traditional belief that motor learning is solely controlled by the brain.
The study, conducted by a team of researchers, provides new insights into the mechanisms of motor learning and could potentially lead to the development of new therapies for individuals with motor impairments.
