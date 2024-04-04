Scientists Call for Urgent Action to Prevent Immune-Mediated Illnesses Caused by Climate Change and Biodiversity Loss

Scientists are calling for urgent action to prevent immune-mediated illnesses caused by climate change and biodiversity loss . They argue that the increasing global temperatures and loss of biodiversity are leading to the emergence of new diseases and the re-emergence of old ones.
The scientists emphasize the need for immediate measures to mitigate the effects of climate change and protect biodiversity in order to safeguard human health.
Scientists Urgent Action Immune-Mediated Illnesses Climate Change Biodiversity Loss Global Temperatures Diseases Human Health
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Urgent 'action plan' for school near Glasgow after recent inspectionEDUCATION bosses in North Lanarkshire are working with staff at an Airdrie high school on an urgent “action plan” to address issues raised in a…
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »