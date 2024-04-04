Scientists Call for Urgent Action to Prevent Immune-Mediated Illnesses Caused by Climate Change and Biodiversity Loss

Scientists are calling for urgent action to prevent immune-mediated illnesses caused by climate change and biodiversity loss . They argue that the increasing global temperatures and loss of biodiversity are leading to the emergence of new diseases and the re-emergence of old ones.

The scientists emphasize the need for immediate measures to mitigate the effects of climate change and protect biodiversity in order to safeguard human health.

