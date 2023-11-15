Scientists Advise Government to Provide Free Chickenpox Vaccine for Children

Scientists are advising the Government to give children the vaccine free. Kat Storr, who paid to get her sons jabbed thinks it is a good idea. I’ll never forget when my dad caught chickenpox in his forties. It was the first time I’d ever seen him with a beard – he couldn’t shave because of the spots – and he was in bed for a week. He had caught it from my brother who was 10 at the time and who wasn’t nearly as ill. I don’t think I realised that.

I think many people in Britain still just see getting the highly contagious disease as a rite of passage in childhood (and adulthood if you’re very unlucky). “Chickenpox parties” are still a real thing for parents who, understandably, want to tick it off the list and move on to the next illness. But having seen my dad knocked for six, and friends’ children too, I always knew that I would get my own kids the chickenpox vaccine (also known as the varicella jab) should be introduced free on the NHS for children, given in two doses at 12 months and 18 months. But currently, the vaccine is an opt-in that requires parents to pay £65 per dose

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended that the chickenpox vaccine should be introduced on the NHS for young children. The vaccine, given in two doses at 12 months and 18 months, is expected to prevent most severe cases in children and make chickenpox a thing of the past. Further research is needed to determine the cost-effectiveness of giving the vaccine to children aged six to 11.

