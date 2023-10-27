Schoolteacher who used dating apps to groom boys as young as 14 is jailed

A private school teacher who used dating apps to groom boys as young as 14 who he sexually abused while covertly recording has been jailed.

He’d message them on social media and dating apps including Grindr, using his charm, confidence and ability to manipulate to lure them into engaging in sexual activity. An extensive investigation was triggered after an informant went to their local police station in January 2019 to report that Watkins had shared an explicit image of them without their consent.

Watkins, from Dunstable, pleaded guilty at Wood Green Crown Court in January to a string of child sex offences and was sentenced at the same court yesterday to 11 years in prison. “The entire experience just doesn’t sit right with me mentally, and I feel physically sick just thinking about it.” headtopics.com

He also managed to convince his 16-year-old victim to commit and film sexual activity with a 13-year-old child in their own home, and to send the videos to him. “Such apps and sites can be used by paedophiles like Watkins. They manipulate and lie to vulnerable girls and boys for their own sexual gratification and as a gateway to committing horrific sexual offences.”DS Jules Manock said: “Watkins displayed an extreme arrogance over the course of our investigation into him, and showed no remorse whatsoever.”

DC Wimmer added: “I am aware that the victim-survivors want their experiences to be a warning to other young people, so I am sharing their message: Please take great care when interacting with people online, and ask yourself: which precautions am I taking to protect myself? Who exactly am I speaking to? And how trustworthy are they in actual fact? headtopics.com

