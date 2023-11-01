Schools shut and 'danger to life' warnings in place as Storm Ciarán hits UK and Channel Islands

Amber warnings have been issued for wind and rain on Thursday, with 'danger to life' yellow warnings in place on WednesdayAmber warnings are in place for the entire south coast of England and parts of Pembrokeshire on Thursday, with further yellow rain warnings.The storm is expected to peak between 4am-9am on Thursday, with gusts reaching up to a "violent storm force 11" on the Beaufort wind speed scale.

The Environment Agency had issued 24 flood warnings for England by 11am on Wednesday morning, and 116 flood alerts. A further yellow warning for rain and wind has been put out across the south east coast from 5am to 9am on Wednesday.

An amber warning for wind is in place from 3am to 1pm in Cornwall and Devon, then across Hampshire and the Kent coastline between 6am and 5pm. Across the south coast, from Dorset eastwards winds are expected to reach 70 to 80 mph with the potential for 85mph and large waves. headtopics.com

Elsewhere in southern England and southwest Wales, gusts could reach 50 to 60mph with 60 to 70mph on the coasts.The storm comes after the UK had over a third more rain than average, with a total of 171.5mm during the month, in what was provisionally the joint-sixth wettest October on record.

“Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciarán are in force from Wednesday night onwards into Friday," he said. “Much of southern England and south Wales, as well as parts of north Wales, northeast England, southeast Scotland and perhaps the east of Northern Ireland look to see the wettest conditions between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.”Mr Suri said 20 to 25mm of rain may fall in many places with 40 to 60mm possible over higher ground. headtopics.com

