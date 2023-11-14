Schools Excluding Special Educational Needs Children

It seemed like a normal school day when Belinda went to pick up her seven-year-old daughter. But when she arrived at Melissa's school, a teaching assistant said her daughter was in 'huge distress', pulling things off the walls - and they needed to have a 'hard conversation'. 'I had no idea what was coming and could still hear that Melissa was distressed. The head said it was a permanent exclusion and she couldn't come back,' Belinda said. Similar cases are happening in schools elsewhere.

Caroline, not her real name, holds a senior role in the education team at a local authority in England. 'Any child that looks slightly like they're going to be a problem, they're excluding them. The system's falling apart,' she says. Speaking on condition that we protect her identity, Caroline says some schools are excluding SEN (special educational needs) children to protect their results. Of all the children excluded from schools in England last year, 47% had some form of special educational needs, according to Department for Education figure

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SKYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_LİVE: Dachshund owners invited to get in Christmas spirit at special sausage dog partySausage dogs and their owners are being invited to Party Like a Dachshund at a specially created event that will see pups invited to meet Santa Paws and enjoy a photoshoot.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: I’m A Celebrity contestants to perform on Masked Singer specialITV has launched a brand new I’m A Celebrity special of the Masked Singer, where A-listers will compete to sing their hearts out while dressed as iconic I'm a Celeb costumes

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Busy time for Young Farmers in anniversary yearPlenty of events have been taking place, including practices for February's special concert

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Larne FC want to 'bring them home' this Christmas as unique competition returnsIrish Premiership club bring back special competition to help spread some festive spirit

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Leeds United 'special group' claim as coach points to key response and mentalityLeeds United's U21s could be proud of their efforts on Sunday despite losing 2-1 to Chelsea in the Premier League Cup

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

METROUK: Real life couple mark special Strictly Come Dancing anniversaryThe couple owe their romance to this programme...

Source: MetroUK | Read more »