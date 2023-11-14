Schools Excluding Special Educational Needs Children

It seemed like a normal school day when Belinda went to pick up her seven-year-old daughter. But when she arrived at Melissa's school, a teaching assistant said her daughter was in 'huge distress', pulling things off the walls - and they needed to have a 'hard conversation'. 'I had no idea what was coming and could still hear that Melissa was distressed. The head said it was a permanent exclusion and she couldn't come back,' Belinda said. Similar cases are happening in schools elsewhere.
Caroline, not her real name, holds a senior role in the education team at a local authority in England. 'Any child that looks slightly like they're going to be a problem, they're excluding them. The system's falling apart,' she says. Speaking on condition that we protect her identity, Caroline says some schools are excluding SEN (special educational needs) children to protect their results. Of all the children excluded from schools in England last year, 47% had some form of special educational needs, according to Department for Education figure
