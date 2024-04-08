Schoolgirl Misdiagnosed with Antibiotics Discovers Rare Cancer

A schoolgirl sent home with antibiotics by a dentist when a lump appeared in her cheek was left devastated when she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just weeks later. Gaby Maurice first noticed a pea-sized lump in her right cheek when she was just 13 years old in October 2021. At first, her mother Olga, 39, took her to the dentist, as they believed the lump was related to her teeth but as the swelling increased, they were advised to visit a GP.
"It was like a little pea at first, but it was growing bigger and bigger every single day," Gaby said. "It started right at the top and then it started spreading all the way down (my face) and after six weeks, it was the size of a tennis ball." After having an ultrasound and biopsy, it was revealed Gaby had rhabdomyosarcoma and she would need to undergo treatment including chemotherapy. She had several operations, including a 14-hour surgery to remove the entire tumour, proton beam therapy at The Christie and maintenance chemotherapy afterwards. Gaby, now 16, has since reached remission and although she still needs regular check-ups and scans, is back at school and will sit her GCSEs this year. Speaking about the impact of her own diagnosis, she added: "I'm proud of my scars because it shows what I've been through I battled cancer and I made it out the other side.
