Schoolboy surprises mum with idea after starting own business

Carter Wall has a CV that would be impressive for most adults let alone a 13-year-old. The teenager, from Stockbridge Village, gets up at 4.30 every morning before school to go to the gym and trains four days a week at Frankie Knuckles Boxing Club in Prescot.

READ MORE: 'I haven't used my tumble dryer since finding Dunelm's lifesaver 7p per hour heated airer'Carter's mum Ashlie Wall, 35, said: "Carter just came into my room one day and told me he'd like to run to raise money. I'd done charity runs myself in the past and told him it was a lovely idea.

Carter ran to the city centre from his house and back in less than 59 minutes, raising £500 for the PDSA in order to provide support for the vets. Carter said he also has big ambitious for the future of his clothing business and boxing career. He said he wants "to make it pro and go as far as I can in the future with the help of my coaches" headtopics.com

His boxing coach, Frankie Preston, said: "Carter's polite and hard working. He listens, puts into practice what he’s told and is a very well liked boxer in the gym. He has good leadership’s qualities and a very bright future."

Read more:

EchoWhatsOn »

Schoolboy put into isolation after being told his mullet was 'too extreme'Toby Quinn had previously been punished the same way for having his hair too short - but was now told it was too long Read more ⮕

Jimmy Carter Revolutionized Politics. We’re Still Paying the PriceThen Governor of Georgia Jimmy Carter addresses the National Democratic Issues Convention in 1975. Read more ⮕

Schoolboy, 15, is put in isolation and told to chop off his mullet because the hairdo is 'too...Toby Quinn, 15, was put in isolation for a full day because he had a mullet. The Sunderland school boy had previously been punished for having short hair. Read more ⮕

Schoolboy, 15, is put in isolation and told to chop off his mullet because the hairdo is 'too...Toby Quinn, 15, was put in isolation for a full day because he had a mullet. The Sunderland school boy had previously been punished for having short hair. Read more ⮕

Blue Ivy Carter reveals hopes for future concert with mom Beyoncé - rare insight into famous family dynamic revealedThe Renaissance World Tour was more than a success! Read more ⮕

Haas: 'Lots to come' from major F1 update despite shaky Austin startHaas insists its 2023 Formula 1 car will still improve “a lot more” thanks to a compromised major upgrade, despite the package underperforming on its United States Grand Prix debut. Read more ⮕