School Support Staff in Strike Over Pay and Grading

School support staff feel they have been "pushed to the side", a classroom assistant taking part in a 48-hour strike over pay and grading has said. Among 800 Unite members taking part in the action are bus drivers, classroom assistants, cooks and clerical staff.The Department of Education said there is no budget available for proposed pay increases.

"Every time I go and do a grocery shop everything's going up my rent has gone up 10% so why can't our wages go up to the same value?" Mr Kirkpatrick, who works at Glenveagh School in south Belfast, said workers do not want to strike but "just want to be fairly compensated".Matthew Kirkpatrick said he viewed his job as a vocationAmong them were classroom assistants Michelle Stewart and Diana Fox. Ms Fox told BBC News NI: "We're carers and it's doesn't pay to be a carer anymore. I worry about what's going to happen to these children in the future." Unison and GMB members employed by the Education Authority (EA) will walk out for the full day on Thursday, while Nipsa members will strike for two hours after the start of their shift

