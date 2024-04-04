School Minibuses Stolen and Burnt Out, Leaving Children Devastated

Two school minibuses , stolen from separate primary schools in Hampshire over the Easter weekend, have been found burnt out in a nearby village, leaving children and their parents devastated. It means hundreds of children will miss out on swimming classes , field trips and sports fixtures until they can be replaced. In the first incident, a minibus was stolen from Whitewater CE Primary School in Hook between 9am on Sunday, 31 March, and 2pm on Monday 1 April.
Head of School Michelle Elie said she was first alerted that something was wrong by another staff member who noticed the school gates wide open. "So I came over to see what had happened, and noticed that the minibus had gone missing. "We searched the whole school site just to make sure that other things hadn't been taken. I let the executive head of school know that the minibus was missing and reported it to the police
