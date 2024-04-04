School Minibuses Stolen and Burnt Out, Leaving Children Devastated

Two school minibuses , stolen from separate primary schools in Hampshire over the Easter weekend, have been found burnt out in a nearby village, leaving children and their parents devastated. It means hundreds of children will miss out on swimming classes , field trips and sports fixtures until they can be replaced. In the first incident, a minibus was stolen from Whitewater CE Primary School in Hook between 9am on Sunday, 31 March, and 2pm on Monday 1 April.

Head of School Michelle Elie said she was first alerted that something was wrong by another staff member who noticed the school gates wide open. "So I came over to see what had happened, and noticed that the minibus had gone missing. "We searched the whole school site just to make sure that other things hadn't been taken. I let the executive head of school know that the minibus was missing and reported it to the police

School Minibuses Stolen Burnt Out Children Parents Devastated Swimming Classes Field Trips Sports Fixtures

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teachers and pupils 'heartbroken' after school minibuses found burnt out in Hampshire villagePolice say the vehicles were stolen from the school premises on either Sunday or Monday, while the children who use them were enjoying their Easter break.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

'We're devastated'- Two minibuses stolen from Wiltshire nursery and burned in seven monthsThe burned-out vehicle was discovered on a road near East Kennet on Tuesday 2 April.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Huge Statue of Jesus Stolen from School in ManchesterA school and the wider community have been left devastated after the theft of a huge statue of Jesus on a crucifix in the run up to Easter. A GoFundMe appeal to replace the crucifix has now been launched as the school's headteacher issued a statement and parishioners spoke of their shock.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

School devastated after statue of Jesus on a crucifix stolen before EasterIt's the second similar theft recently after statues and a Jesus on a crucifix were stolen from a church in Salford

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

'Tiny hearts are breaking': Forest school's ceramic penguin mascot stolenPolice said seven people involved have been 'dealt with' - but the 'one-off' statue is still missing

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Recalling Fairfield School and Gartlet School in WatfordIn the last 150 or so years, there were many private schools in Watford. One such school, in a detached property in Loates Lane, was Fairfield House…

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »