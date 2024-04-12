School children to interrogate speeding drivers in new police initiative

Speeding drivers will be interrogated by SCHOOL CHILDREN in a new police initiative. Motorists caught driving over the speed limit are to sit across from school-aged youths and face 'uncomfortable' questioning in Warrington . The new plans form part of Cheshire Road Safety Group ’s (CRSG) clamp-down on speeding across the county. Police will be stopping motorists caught exceeding the 20mph speed limit outside a school in the local area.

Cheshire Constabulary said drivers will then be asked to enter the school where they will face a ‘children’s court’ who will 'interrogate the motorists on their driving behaviours.' READ MORE Home removal driver stopped at UK border with £2.5m worth of cocaine stuffed inside a piano The intervention takes place during a nationwide month-of-action co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). The month-of-action will also be supported by police enforcement with the use of camera vans stationed in hotspot areas across the county. David Boyer, Chair of the Cheshire Road Safety Group and Director of Environment and Transport at Warrington Borough Council, said: "Throughout the course of the month-of action we aim to educate drivers on how to stay safe whilst on the road with police enforcing the law against those who actively choose to drive recklessly. “It is important that everyone realises that speed limits are in place for a reason and that speeding can have devastating consequence

