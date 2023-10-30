Schmeichel blasts one Man Utd player in Man City defeat as he rejects Ten Hag claim

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel thinks Red Devils midfielder Sofyan Amrabat “was so far off the pace” in their 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.why they’ve still got a long way to go if they want to challenge for a top four place this season., was booked for a clash with Phil Foden during the first half before Erik ten Hag replaced him at half-time for Mason Mount.

“It’s interesting to hear what Erik ten Hag is saying there because when you sit there and watch the game as a fan, I kind of had a different experience to what he’s describing in his interview,” Schmeichel told“I don’t know what his game plan was, I don’t know what he told the players but when he says they played a good first half I don’t agree.

“And the chances, yes, we had chances but they all came from Manchester City mistakes, it wasn’t like we were creating anything. “You just have a feeling when watching Man City that at any time they feel like it they will create a chance and more often than not they will score. headtopics.com

“It’s kind of not imbalanced but I have to say sat here watching Manchester City playing today, they are playing so well, they went full control, and I think regardless of referee mistakes or little mistakes by players, I think the outcome would’ve been there or thereabouts.”Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel “doesn’t understand” why Scott McTominay “was up for sale all summer” after his brace against Brentford.

