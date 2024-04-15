Twice it was tried, twice it failed. In Germany , Munich and Lower Saxony both decided to switch to open source for official IT. Both projects, to some extent or another*, returned to Microsoft . Now the state of Schleswig-Holstein is hoping for third time lucky. It's been planning the same thing for three years, and now it's pressing the button. open source may stick.
Sovereignty is a game played for the highest stakes. An expensive synonym for independence, it's frequently used to mask the many nuances of living in an interconnected world – ask any sane Brit about Brexit – but here it crystallized the reality of our data-driven lives: most countries are client states of the Microsoft empire.
These agreements are called suzerain-vassal treaties. They go back as far as Ancient Egypt through to the Warsaw Pact, and further if Vladimir Putin wins inbecause that's what the Book of Deuteronomy is, and one in the office if you've got a contract with Big Tech. Well, almost.
