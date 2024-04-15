Twice it was tried, twice it failed. In Germany , Munich and Lower Saxony both decided to switch to open source for official IT. Both projects, to some extent or another*, returned to Microsoft . Now the state of Schleswig-Holstein is hoping for third time lucky. It's been planning the same thing for three years, and now it's pressing the button. open source may stick.

Sovereignty is a game played for the highest stakes. An expensive synonym for independence, it's frequently used to mask the many nuances of living in an interconnected world – ask any sane Brit about Brexit – but here it crystallized the reality of our data-driven lives: most countries are client states of the Microsoft empire.

These agreements are called suzerain-vassal treaties. They go back as far as Ancient Egypt through to the Warsaw Pact, and further if Vladimir Putin wins inbecause that's what the Book of Deuteronomy is, and one in the office if you've got a contract with Big Tech. Well, almost.

Schleswig-Holstein Germany Open Source IT Transition Libreoffice Microsoft Office 365 Windows 11

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheRegister / 🏆 67. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teen singer-songwriter from Shrewsbury hopes for pop success with debut singleA 15-year-old Shrewsbury singer-songwriter is hoping for chart success after releasing her first single.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

How Britain’s dirtiest region hopes to become a hub for green energyWhat the Humber says about the country’s ambitions for climate-friendly manufacturing

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Alan Smith names Man Utd star who can rescue top four hopes this seasonUnited have plenty of work to do if they want to qualify for the Champions League.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Man United's Champions League hopes rest on three playersMan Utd are back in action this weekend and they need to win the majority of their final 10 Premier League games to secure Champions League football.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Declan Rice hopes to convince Arsenal team-mate Ben White to make England U-turnDeclan Rice is hoping to convince Arsenal team-mate Ben White to make an international U-turn and become available to play for England.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Morecambe manager hopes Easter resurrects play-off possibilityMorecambe boss Ged Brannan admits the Easter period is vital to his side’s League Two play-off hopes.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »