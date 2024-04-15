Head Topics

Schleswig-Holstein Hopes for Success in Open Source Transition

  • 📰 TheRegister
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 32 sec. here
  • 11 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Quality Score:
  • News: 47%
  • Publisher: 61%

Technology News

Schleswig-Holstein,Germany,Open Source

The state of Schleswig-Holstein in Germany is planning to switch to open source for its official IT, hoping for a successful transition after two previous failed attempts. The lessons learned from the previous failures have been taken into account, and the plan is to start with LibreOffice and gradually move towards a full open stack. The improved state of open source technology and Microsoft's recent focus on Office 365 and Windows 11 make the transition more feasible.

Twice it was tried, twice it failed. In Germany , Munich and Lower Saxony both decided to switch to open source for official IT. Both projects, to some extent or another*, returned to Microsoft . Now the state of Schleswig-Holstein is hoping for third time lucky. It's been planning the same thing for three years, and now it's pressing the button. open source may stick.

Sovereignty is a game played for the highest stakes. An expensive synonym for independence, it's frequently used to mask the many nuances of living in an interconnected world – ask any sane Brit about Brexit – but here it crystallized the reality of our data-driven lives: most countries are client states of the Microsoft empire.

These agreements are called suzerain-vassal treaties. They go back as far as Ancient Egypt through to the Warsaw Pact, and further if Vladimir Putin wins inbecause that's what the Book of Deuteronomy is, and one in the office if you've got a contract with Big Tech. Well, almost.

Schleswig-Holstein Germany Open Source IT Transition Libreoffice Microsoft Office 365 Windows 11

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 /  🏆 67. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teen singer-songwriter from Shrewsbury hopes for pop success with debut singleA 15-year-old Shrewsbury singer-songwriter is hoping for chart success after releasing her first single.
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

How Britain’s dirtiest region hopes to become a hub for green energyWhat the Humber says about the country’s ambitions for climate-friendly manufacturing
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Alan Smith names Man Utd star who can rescue top four hopes this seasonUnited have plenty of work to do if they want to qualify for the Champions League.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Man United's Champions League hopes rest on three playersMan Utd are back in action this weekend and they need to win the majority of their final 10 Premier League games to secure Champions League football.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Declan Rice hopes to convince Arsenal team-mate Ben White to make England U-turnDeclan Rice is hoping to convince Arsenal team-mate Ben White to make an international U-turn and become available to play for England.
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Morecambe manager hopes Easter resurrects play-off possibilityMorecambe boss Ged Brannan admits the Easter period is vital to his side’s League Two play-off hopes.
Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »