Scarlett Moffatt's Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction on Live TV

Scarlett Moffatt suffered a hilarious wardrobe malfunction live on television during the finale episode of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend. The television presenter, 33, joined hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, both 48, for the last episode of the series after the pair announced last year that they would be 'resting' the programme and putting it on a hiatus.

In the final moments of Saturday's episode, former Gogglebox star Scarlett could be seen dancing alongside a number of other stars to the 1980 hit Celebration by Kool & The Gang. She wore an orange dress which finished below her knee ad wrapped around at the front while it was cinched in at the waist, along with a pair of bright white trainers. As she skipped into the studio, she was helped up onto the stage in front of the audience by radio star Jordan North, 34, only to lose one of her trainers as it got caught and slid off her foot. Scarlett Moffatt suffered a hilarious wardrobe malfunction live on television during the finale episode of Ant & Dec 's Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend Former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Scarlett took to her Instagram Stories once the show had ended to talk about the incident Ever the professional, she took the advice of This Morning's Alison Hammond to carry on as it nothing had happened, with Scarlett dancing on stage next to Ant and Dec with one trainer on and one bare foot. Former I'm A Celebrity.

Scarlett Moffatt Wardrobe Malfunction Live TV Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Dancing Trainers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scarlett Moffatt suffers Saturday Night Takeaway wardrobe malfunctionScarlett Moffatt suffered a hilarious wardrobe malfunction live on television during the finale episode of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Scarlett Moffatt suffers Saturday Night Takeaway wardrobe malfunctionScarlett Moffatt suffered a hilarious wardrobe malfunction live on television during the finale episode of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Gogglebox child star looks so grown-up ten years after show debutScarlett Moffatt's sister Ava first appeared on the show when she was seven years old

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Scarlett Johansson’s favourite skin-plumping serum is in the Amazon sale for £5Scarlett Johansson is said to love The Inkey List’s budget-friendly £5 hylauronic acid serum, with shoppers saying it left their skin plump, smooth, hydrated and oil-free

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Scarlett Johansson’s night cream gives retinol-like results without irritationIf you struggle with sensitive skin it’s no secret that retinol can be too harsh, but luckily Scarlett Johansson’s £43 night cream gives retinol-like results without the irritation

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Get this Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 interface for £104 from Amazon right nowReece Bithrey is a twenty-one-year-old freelance journalist who reviews and writes about shiny things for a living. Lots of shiny things.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »