Scarlett Johansson has taken legal action against an AI app that used her name and likeness for an advertisement. The app, called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar, posted a 22-second ad on X (formerly Twitter). Johansson's representatives confirmed that she is not a spokesperson for the app and her attorney, Kevin Yorn, is handling the situation legally. The ad appeared on social media on October 28 and has since disappeared.